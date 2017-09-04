2017 All American Futurity

59th Running of the

Grade 1

All American Futurity

440 yards

Monday, September 4, 2017

Purse: $3,000,000

Winner’s share: $1,500,000

Equals all-time record purse for All American Futurity

Winner: Fly Baby Fly

The five-fastest two-year-olds from the first trial day (Friday, August 18) join the five-fastest two-year-olds from the second trial day (Saturday, August 19) in the All American Futurity finals. There were 14 440-yard trials each day.

In futurity post-position order with futurity jockey

First post position

Fourth-fastest qualifier

First day

(:21.854 for 440 yards)

MR SECRET GLORY, a gelding by Hez Our Secret and out of Eye Of Glory

Winner of the 14th of 14 trials by a neck

Winner of two of three starts

Dam is Grade 1 stakes-placed winner of $178,000

Owned and bred by Johnny Trotter of Hereford, Texas

Trained by Trey Wood

Ridden by Ricky Ramirez

Second post position

Fifth-fastest qualifier

First day

(:21.876 for 440 yards)

DASH FOR STONE, a gelded son of Tempting Dash and out of Lassie O Toole

Second of the 14th of 14 trials behind Mr Secret Glory

Fourth in the $100,000 Ruidoso Juvenile

Dam is Grade 3 stakes winner of $157,000

Owned by Rancho La Cobra of Georgetown, Texas

Bred by James Greenlee Murry Jr. of Georgetown, Texas

Trained by Daniel Luna

Ridden by Roberto Valero

Third post position

Third-fastest qualifier

First day

(:21.843 for 440 yards)

BELIEVE ME IRENE, a filly by Valiant Hero and out of Financial Leverage

Second of the six of 14 trials to Shakem Bye Perry

Maiden with two seconds and a third from three starts

Family of world champion Down With Debt

Owned by Diamond Racing Stables, LLC of El Paso, Texas

Bred by H & E Ranch Inc.

Trained by Shae Cox

Ridden by Jose Luis Enriquez

Fourth post position

Second-fastest qualifier

First Day

(:21.816 for 440 yards)

HES LIMITLESS, a gelded son of Corona Cartel and out of PJ Chick In Black

A $105,000 Ruidoso Select Yearling Sale graduate

Winner of the first of 14 trials by one-half length

Second in the $100,000 Rainbow Juvenile

Dam was 2012 champion two-year-old filly and won Grade 1,

$600,000 Ruidoso Futurity

Owned by Jack Smith Farms of Comber, Ontario

Bred by D. Bowen, S. Taylor and Jack Smith Farms

Trained by John Stinebaugh

Ridden by Agustin Silva

Fifth post position

Second-fastest qualifier

Second day

(:21.802 for 440 yards)

UPTOWN DYNASTY, a gelding by Mr Jess Perry and out of Ms Southern Dynasty

Winner of the third of 14 trials by one-and-one-quarter lengths

Dead heat winner of the Grade 1, $1-million Ruidoso Futurity and

second in the Grade 1, $1-million Rainbow Futurity

Dam is stakes winner of $90,000

Owned by Melvin Neugebauer of Manzanola, Colorado

Bred by Sam Green

Trained by Wes Giles

Ridden by Cipriano Uscanga Vidana

Sixth post position

Fifth-fastest qualifier

Second day

(:21.902 for 440 yards)

FLY BABY FLY, a daughter of One Famous Eagle and Higher Fire

A $180,000 Ruidoso Select Yearling Sale graduate

Winner of the fourth of 14 trials by one length

Fourth in the Grade 1, $1-million Rainbow Futurity

Dam is a champion and earner of $1.3-million

Owned by Fly Baby Fly Partnership of New Waverly, Texas

Bred by Juliana Hawn Holt

Trained by James Padgett II

Ridden by Jose Amador Alvarez

Seventh post position

Fastest qualifier

Second day

(:21.611 for 440 yards)

BIGG DADDY, a New Mexico-bred gelding by Big Daddy Cartel and out of Alice K White

A $25,000 Ruidoso Sale Graduate

Winner of the seventh of 14 trials by two-and-three-quarter lengths

Won the $371,000 Zia Futurity and third in the $393,000 Mountain Top Futurity

Dam is a champion and champion producer

Owned by Too For Too of Vado, New Mexico

Bred by MJ Farms

Trained by Wes Giles

Ridden by G.R. Carter Jr.

Eighth post position

Third-fastest qualifier

Second day

(:21.807 for 440 yards)

HAWKEYE, a son of One Dashing Eagle and No Fees

Winner of the first of 14 trials by three quarters of a length

Three-for-three with his All American Futurity trial win

Family of champion Brimmerton and All American Derby

second-fastest qualifier Duponte

Owned and bred by Bobby Cox of Fort Worth, Texas

Trained by James Padgett II

Ridden by Rodrigo Sigala Vallejo

Ninth post position

Fourth-fastest qualifier

Second day

(:21.827 for 440 yards)

HOTSTEPPER, a gelding by One Famous Eagle and out of Pandorum

A $63,000 Ruidoso Select Yearling Sale graduate

Winner of the 10th of 14 trials by two lengths

Qualified for the Grade 1, $1-million Rainbow Futurity

Dam is Grade 3 stakes winner and track record setter

Owned by R.D. Hubbard, Johnny Copy, Ray Willis and Butch Southway

Bred by Fulton Quien Sabe Ranch

Trained by Sleepy Gilbreath

Ridden by Cody Jensen

10th post position

Fastest qualifier

First day

(:21.664 for 440 yards)

SHAKEM BYE PERRY, a gelding by First Prize Perry and out of Shakem Bye

Winner of the sixth of 14 trials by one-and-one-quarter lengths

Third in the $436,000 TQHA Sale Futurity

Family of Grade 1 stakes winners Eyesa Shaker and Stoli Angel

Owned by Jose Espinoza of Jarrell, Texas

Bred by Garlyn Shelton

Trained by Pedro Lopez

Ridden by Omar Reyes