2017 All American Futurity

59th Running of the
Grade 1
All American Futurity
440 yards
Monday, September 4, 2017
Purse: $3,000,000
Winner’s share: $1,500,000
Equals all-time record purse for All American Futurity
Winner: Fly Baby Fly
The five-fastest two-year-olds from the first trial day (Friday, August 18) join the five-fastest two-year-olds from the second trial day (Saturday, August 19) in the All American Futurity finals. There were 14 440-yard trials each day.
In futurity post-position order with futurity jockey
First post position
Fourth-fastest qualifier
First day
(:21.854 for 440 yards)
MR SECRET GLORY, a gelding by Hez Our Secret and out of Eye Of Glory
Winner of the 14th of 14 trials by a neck
Winner of two of three starts
Dam is Grade 1 stakes-placed winner of $178,000
Owned and bred by Johnny Trotter of Hereford, Texas
Trained by Trey Wood
Ridden by Ricky Ramirez
Second post position
Fifth-fastest qualifier
First day
(:21.876 for 440 yards)
DASH FOR STONE, a gelded son of Tempting Dash and out of Lassie O Toole
Second of the 14th of 14 trials behind Mr Secret Glory
Fourth in the $100,000 Ruidoso Juvenile
Dam is Grade 3 stakes winner of $157,000
Owned by Rancho La Cobra of Georgetown, Texas
Bred by James Greenlee Murry Jr. of Georgetown, Texas
Trained by Daniel Luna
Ridden by Roberto Valero
Third post position
Third-fastest qualifier
First day
(:21.843 for 440 yards)
BELIEVE ME IRENE, a filly by Valiant Hero and out of Financial Leverage
Second of the six of 14 trials to Shakem Bye Perry
Maiden with two seconds and a third from three starts
Family of world champion Down With Debt
Owned by Diamond Racing Stables, LLC of El Paso, Texas
Bred by H & E Ranch Inc.
Trained by Shae Cox
Ridden by Jose Luis Enriquez
Fourth post position
Second-fastest qualifier
First Day
(:21.816 for 440 yards)
HES LIMITLESS, a gelded son of Corona Cartel and out of PJ Chick In Black
A $105,000 Ruidoso Select Yearling Sale graduate
Winner of the first of 14 trials by one-half length
Second in the $100,000 Rainbow Juvenile
Dam was 2012 champion two-year-old filly and won Grade 1,
$600,000 Ruidoso Futurity
Owned by Jack Smith Farms of Comber, Ontario
Bred by D. Bowen, S. Taylor and Jack Smith Farms
Trained by John Stinebaugh
Ridden by Agustin Silva
Fifth post position
Second-fastest qualifier
Second day
(:21.802 for 440 yards)
UPTOWN DYNASTY, a gelding by Mr Jess Perry and out of Ms Southern Dynasty
Winner of the third of 14 trials by one-and-one-quarter lengths
Dead heat winner of the Grade 1, $1-million Ruidoso Futurity and
second in the Grade 1, $1-million Rainbow Futurity
Dam is stakes winner of $90,000
Owned by Melvin Neugebauer of Manzanola, Colorado
Bred by Sam Green
Trained by Wes Giles
Ridden by Cipriano Uscanga Vidana
Sixth post position
Fifth-fastest qualifier
Second day
(:21.902 for 440 yards)
FLY BABY FLY, a daughter of One Famous Eagle and Higher Fire
A $180,000 Ruidoso Select Yearling Sale graduate
Winner of the fourth of 14 trials by one length
Fourth in the Grade 1, $1-million Rainbow Futurity
Dam is a champion and earner of $1.3-million
Owned by Fly Baby Fly Partnership of New Waverly, Texas
Bred by Juliana Hawn Holt
Trained by James Padgett II
Ridden by Jose Amador Alvarez
Seventh post position
Fastest qualifier
Second day
(:21.611 for 440 yards)
BIGG DADDY, a New Mexico-bred gelding by Big Daddy Cartel and out of Alice K White
A $25,000 Ruidoso Sale Graduate
Winner of the seventh of 14 trials by two-and-three-quarter lengths
Won the $371,000 Zia Futurity and third in the $393,000 Mountain Top Futurity
Dam is a champion and champion producer
Owned by Too For Too of Vado, New Mexico
Bred by MJ Farms
Trained by Wes Giles
Ridden by G.R. Carter Jr.
Eighth post position
Third-fastest qualifier
Second day
(:21.807 for 440 yards)
HAWKEYE, a son of One Dashing Eagle and No Fees
Winner of the first of 14 trials by three quarters of a length
Three-for-three with his All American Futurity trial win
Family of champion Brimmerton and All American Derby
second-fastest qualifier Duponte
Owned and bred by Bobby Cox of Fort Worth, Texas
Trained by James Padgett II
Ridden by Rodrigo Sigala Vallejo
Ninth post position
Fourth-fastest qualifier
Second day
(:21.827 for 440 yards)
HOTSTEPPER, a gelding by One Famous Eagle and out of Pandorum
A $63,000 Ruidoso Select Yearling Sale graduate
Winner of the 10th of 14 trials by two lengths
Qualified for the Grade 1, $1-million Rainbow Futurity
Dam is Grade 3 stakes winner and track record setter
Owned by R.D. Hubbard, Johnny Copy, Ray Willis and Butch Southway
Bred by Fulton Quien Sabe Ranch
Trained by Sleepy Gilbreath
Ridden by Cody Jensen
10th post position
Fastest qualifier
First day
(:21.664 for 440 yards)
SHAKEM BYE PERRY, a gelding by First Prize Perry and out of Shakem Bye
Winner of the sixth of 14 trials by one-and-one-quarter lengths
Third in the $436,000 TQHA Sale Futurity
Family of Grade 1 stakes winners Eyesa Shaker and Stoli Angel
Owned by Jose Espinoza of Jarrell, Texas
Bred by Garlyn Shelton
Trained by Pedro Lopez
Ridden by Omar Reyes