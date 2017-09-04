11-year-old saving money for college by flipping houses

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — An 11-year-old girl from western Wisconsin is saving for college by flipping houses.

The La Crosse Tribune reports Madison Bue of West Salem has spent her summer renovating a four-bedroom, two-bath house in La Crosse’s south side. Bue’s grandfather, business mogul Cliff LeCleir, purchased the property for her.

Bue, who’s one of six siblings, says she knows her parents can’t afford to pay for college for all of them.

She was inspired to start raising funds for college by flipping houses after watching the reality show “House Hunters” on HGTV and other shows that feature people flipping houses for profit.

Bue and LeCleir considered more than a dozen homes before choosing one to renovate.

Bue will be in fifth grade at Coulee Christian School this fall.