Three men facing charges after alleged rape at northwest Albuquerque park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Three men were arrested for allegedly raping a woman overnight.

Albuquerque Police say a woman who works at TD’s Showclub had a few drinks with a man she recognized from work along with his two friends who are brothers, Saturday night.

The victim says, she wasn’t able to recall what happened next very well, but remembers being in a hotel room and asking to be taken home.

Instead, the men identified as Zhuxuan Dong, Xinquan Zhou and Zhenxing Li drove her to Mariposa Park, where police say they raped her.

Concerned, the victim’s mother tracked her daughter to the park using the app “Find My Friends.” When mom got to her daughter, she pretended to be a police officer, which convinced the men to stay put until police got there.

Police say Dong spoke some English, but the other two spoke little to none so a translator was called in to help.

All three are facing charges of rape and kidnapping.