Suspect who shot at BCSO helicopter, pointed gun at APD identified

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – We’re learning more about the man police say caused chaos in Southeast Albuquerque Saturday night.

The SWAT situation near Gibson and Louisiana unfolded after APD says residents in the area reported someone pointing a gun at them. The man was later identified as Nathanuth Mason.

Around 5:30 p.m., a homeowner told police he was in his front yard when a man walking down the street confronted him. The man yelled at the homeowner, then pointed a gun at him. The man even shot a round at the homeowner’s car, breaking a window.

Then, a family reported a man walking around threatening to kill them, also pointing a gun at them.

Officers say they later found Mason walking in an alleyway, matching the description of the witnesses. Mason reportedly pointed the gun at the three officers who found him, and fired rounds at the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, which was circling overhead.

A criminal complaint doesn’t explain how the officers reacted, but jumps ahead to say that Mason was later arrested after a search that spanned several hours.

Once cuffed, Mason reportedly told police he took “shards,” meaning meth, earlier in the day.

He was booked into jail on several charges, including child abuse for pointing a gun at a 13-year-old during the chaos.

Court records show a lengthy arrest record for Mason, with past charges including kidnapping, battery and being a felon with a gun.