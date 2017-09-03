SSN: Cowboys make moves to complete 53 man roster

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- 53 man rosters are complete in the NFL after Sunday. The Dallas Cowboys made some moves over the weekend to finalize their roster and figure out who would be on their practice squad this year.

On offense QB Kellen Moore was cut along with Luke McCown, which means preseason 3rd stringer Cooper Rush wins out the competition to back up Dak Prescott in this upcoming season.

Other notable cuts were Ronnie Hillman and defensive tackle veteran Cedric Thorton. Thorton was Dallas’ most highly touted free agent addition last year, but he was released to make room for Green Bay Packers DT Brian Price.

The Cowboys will open up their season on Sunday September 10th against the Giants at 6:30pm.