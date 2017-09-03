Police investigate after man shot in Southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating after a19-year-old was shot in the Westgate area.

APD says it happened in the 9500 block of Treasure Stone SW Sunday evening. That’s near 98th and Tower.

Police say the victim, who is also being called the offender, is not cooperating with police. APD says witnesses and family are also being uncooperative in the investigation.

Further information, like what lead up to the shooting, is limited at this time.

