Police ask for help finding missing 29-year-old man

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Lunas Police Department has issued a New Mexico Brittany Alert. It is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Police say Danny Casares, 29, was last seen Saturday at a Los Lunas home on Longbow Loop and may have walked away just after noon.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red t-shirt, and a Raiders hat.

Officers describe Casares as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 100 lbs, with black hair (worn shaved) and brown eyes

Casares is believed to be in danger if not located. Police say he has a developmental disability and has the mentality of a 10 year old.

Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Brittany Alert is asked to call the Los Lunas Police Department at (505) 865-9130.