New book, exhibit sharing stories of LGBT military members

TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A local ‘one of a kind’ museum is sharing intimate stories, some never told before, from LGBTQ members of the military.

Theresa Duke is no stranger to ACU’s or army combat uniforms.

“The whole shirt has different symbolism on it,” she explained.

Duke is a trans woman and veteran who served 13 years in the Army National Guard and grew up an Army brat. Her family was stationed all over the world.

“We were mixed with civilian children and going to civilian school for the first time,” she said, talking about her childhood.

Now, she is sharing her story as part of a new exhibit called ‘Inside Out.’

“‘Inside Out’ is a display of military shirts, military uniform shirts that veterans have decorated and told their stories on,” explained Circe Woessner, executive director of the Museum of the American Military Family in Tijeras.

Veterans have transformed ACU’s into interpretive art pieces.

“It’s a painful process trying to figure out what I wanted to tell, how to tell my story,” Duke said.

The museum will open ‘Inside Out’ later this month.

“What I really enjoyed about that is watching the veterans come up after the pieces were finished and looking at their faces,” said Kyle Erwin, a volunteer on the project. “It was incredible to see them light up and it was palpable how much healing had occurred.”

The exhibit is in conjunction with a new book, which also features accounts of military life told by members of the LGBT community.

“There’s such a diversity in the military family. We wanted to make sure that all perspectives are told,” Woessner said. The hope is to give a voice to an often silent population, people who up until several years ago, were not allowed to tell these stories while serving in the military.

“I’m finding out that my story, even though it’s mine, bits and pieces are still the same as others,” Duke said.

‘Inside Out’ opens September 17th at the Museum of the American Family. It will then become a permanent display. The book will be available online.