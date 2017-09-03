Homeless ‘tent city’ grows near Los Altos dog park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Encroaching on part of the Los Altos Park off I-40 and Eubank is a homeless camp.

It’s not the first time a ‘tent city’ has popped up in this area. However, this newer and growing camp right along I-40 has some worried for their safety, and their pets.

Niah and Julius love bringing their black lab to Los Altos park. But lately, their attention here has been less on their pup.

“For like the first month that we came here we came here with our small dog, and there would be tents between the fence and the freeway, and that was just weird,” said Nia Koehler.

The camp has been growing on the other side of the dog park fence, close to the freeway and it’s causing some concern.

“It’s like dirty and I don’t think animals should be around dirty stuff like that and it’s dangerous,” said Koehler.

One man who lives in the area and asked not to be identified said the trash from the people living there is immense.

“If you’re going to sit there and make a mess you better clean it up,” he said. He adds, they’re leaving needles strewn about, causing for a dangerous situation for people and pets.

There is even a satellite dish in a tree nearby that’s been there for at least a week, he says. It’s an eyesore.

Park-goers say they still like coming here, but hope this problem goes away soon before it gets even worse.

“In a perfect world, everyone would have a place to live and they wouldn’t have to live there. I guess just having it cleaner and them having a different place to go,” said Koehler.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the city looking for comment on this. We were told this problem falls under the Department of Transportation because of where the tent city is. DOT did not return our calls or emails.