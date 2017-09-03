Hobbs man facing number of charges after SWAT situation

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE)– A man is facing a number of charges after a SWAT situation in Hobbs.

Police say it happened Friday night after a woman reported 34-year-old Michael Jackson placed a knife to her neck, cut her face, strangled, punched and threatened her.

Police say Jackson took the victim to work where she then was able to contact police.

When officers went to arrest Jackson, he refused to come out of his home for some time, but he eventually gave up when the Hobbs SWAT team got on scene.

Jackson was arrested for charges that included kidnapping and battery.