Governor Brown declares state of emergency for California as La Tuna Fire rages on

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KRQE)– California Governor Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency as a massive brush fire rages on in Los Angeles County.

The La Tuna Fire is the biggest blaze the Los Angeles area has ever seen, burning nearly 6,000 acres so far. The fire has already destroyed three homes and shut down a stretch of Interstate 210.

Hundreds more homes have been evacuated with the fire remaining at just ten percent containment.

Officials say Sunday’s cooler temps and calmer winds could ease firefighting efforts.