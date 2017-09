SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)– A former long-time state representative has died.

Luciano “Lucky” Varela passed at the age of 82 this Labor Day weekend.

Family says the former rep has been in hospice care since at least August 14th.

Varela, a democrat, represented Santa Fe’s 48th district from 1987 to 2016.

Congressman Ben Ray Lujan released a statement in response to Varela’s passing, saying the man known to many as Lucky made the world a better place and was loved and respected by all who knew him.