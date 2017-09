ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a northeast Albuquerque bank.

Agents say a man robbed the U.S. Bank on Louisiana at Uptown Saturday afternoon.

He’s described as a Hispanic man with a stocky build in his mid 30’s and about six-feet-tall with a goatee.

The guy took off from the bank, on foot, headed east.

If you have information on this man, call Crime Stoppers at 843-stop.