Descanso for man killed goes missing, family left heartbroken

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A family’s way of grieving was taken from them after someone made off with a descanso – a roadside memorial to remember a loved one. Now, they’re trying to get it back.

A cardboard box with a phone number is not what’s supposed to be on the side of the road at Coors Blvd and Sequoia. What should be there is a cross for Dominic Smith.

Next month will mark eight years since Smith was killed by Albuquerque Police. His family says they got permission from NMDOT to put a cross where he died – but now it’s gone.

On Friday morning while driving her kids to school, Brenda Smith noticed her brother’s memorial cross, which she passes every day, wasn’t there.

“I can’t believe somebody would do this and take this memory away from us,” Brenda Smith. Dominic Smith’s sister, said.

She called her mom right away, who believes it was taken by someone.

“I just want everybody’s help to look for it. It means a lot for us to have it here,” Dominic’s mom, Margaret Saiz said. “By stealing the cross, it’s like they stole a part of my son,” Saiz said.

A few years after Smith was killed in 2009, the Department of Justice stepped in and investigated the police department’s use of deadly force. In 2014, Smith’s death was highlighted by the DOJ as a case in which the suspect didn’t pose an immediate threat. Smith was running from the scene of a robbery, unarmed.

That same year, his mom, sister and aunt customized the cross to place where he died.

“We have the cemetery to go to where he is buried but we come here, also, because this was the last place he was alive,” Smith aunt, Susan Saiz said.

“This is our memory that we had and now it’s gone. I just feel like my heart is broken again like the first day we lost him,” Brenda Smith said.

Now the family is asking for help to get it back, doing whatever it takes. That includes putting their phone number on the cardboard box where the cross was, hoping someone will come forward.

“It just feels like a big part of our heart has been taken,” Saiz said.

State law protects descansos from being removed from public roadways, unless it’s by the family, law enforcement or state workers.

Since Coors is a state highway, we reached out to NMDOT to see if, by chance, workers removed the roadside memorial. We have not heard back.

To contact Saiz about the cross, click here.