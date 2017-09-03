Coach Davie hopes UNM Football’s ground game picks up

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- UNM Football opened up their season at home with a win over Abilene Christian 38-14. A question coming into this game was how this inexperienced defense would look in in-game action. The UNM D would show that they have some talent.

The UNM Defense racked up 62 total tackles, 2 sacks that amounted to 31 yards lost, and 2 interceptions. Jake Rothschiller stood out the most in this game on D, as the senior led the team in tackles with 8 and had 1 sack, but also had the play of the game with a 91 yard pick 6 in the 4th qtr.

On the offensive side of the ball UNM would rack up 259 yards rushing and led by Lamar Jordan under center the team would finish with 22 total passing yards. Jordan had a career high 213 passing yards with 1 touchdown on Saturday.

The offense definitely seemed very balanced, and being balanced is good that is not where Coach Bob Davie wants his team to be. “Yeah we threw it a little more than we wanted to, probably because we had to. Probably because we had to a little more than we wanted to. We had trouble protecting there at the first half, I mean that was embarrassing. So, we have a lot of work to do, we have a lot of work to do”, said UNM Head Football Coach Bob Davie.

On the ground Cleveland High School grad Romell Jordan looked great in his few carries. His first game back from a season ending injury last year, Romell led the pack in rushing yards with 65 with a long of 44 yards.

Standing out the most in the running back room though had to be Daryl Chestnut, as the senior had 64 yards rushing with 2 touchdowns and a long of 54 yards. It wasn’t where the team wanted to be in productivity on the ground, but Chestnut believes this team will find their footing.

“We just have to get better as a team, that’s really about it. Having more chemistry I feel like that comes within the season as the games go on. You will find that we will gel as a unit together”, said UNM RB Daryl Chestnut.

UNM will now gear up for a revenge matchup with New Mexico State, who beat the Lobos last season. “You know that left a bitter taste in our mouth, we didn’t like that loss at all and this is going to be a huge week of practice and I know coach Davie is going to emphasize that a lot. So we have to get at, after it this week”, said Chestnut.

NMSU vs UNM will go on Saturday at Dreamstyle Stadium at 6pm.