A warm, sunny day is in store for a majority of New Mexico. A few spots could see rain this afternoon, but the showers will not be widespread. The best chance for rain will continue to be across the mountains of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado.

Labor Day will be mostly sunny and warm once again for most of the region before a cold front moves in on Tuesday. This cold front will crank up the wind, bring cooler temps and scattered showers for the middle of the upcoming week.