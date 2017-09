ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– If you’re on the hunt for a new job, Bernalillo County is holding a job fair this week.

Nearly two dozen employers are participating in the event including the county and the sheriff’s department as well as local hotels, healthcare agencies, and other companies.

That’s happening Wednesday August 6th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the South Valley Multipurpose Senior Center near Atrisco and Five Points.