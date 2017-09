ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Police are investigating after minor was struck by gunfire in southwest Albuquerque.

APD says it happened in the 9500 block of Treasure Stone SW Sunday evening.

Police haven’t yet given any details of the victim, only saying the individual is under the age of 18.

Information is limited at this time.

KRQE will provide updates as details are provided.