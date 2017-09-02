UNM Wins Their season opener over ACU 38-14

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- It was a rocky start for UNM, but they would finish strong. UNM betters to 1-0 with a season opening victory over Abilene Christian 38-14.

The Lobos had their opening drive stuffed at the 1 yard line, as Richard McCorley could not get the punch in. The Wildcats would then follow that big stop on their goal line with a touchdown pass to make it 7-0 in the 1st qtr. The Lobos would answer though in the 1st, as they showcased their passing game with Delane Hart-Johnson being the main target for senior QB Lamar Jordan.

Two touchdowns off of the option pitch made it 14-7 at the half. The 1st half did not go the way UNM would have liked, but the 2nd half would be all Lobos. Their defense stepped up, and they started to pick up their run game.

The Lobos finished with 259 rushing yards and 222 passing yards, which is much more balanced than UNM fans are used to seeing. UNM Head Coach Bob Davie liked that his team was able to be more balanced, but he does want that run game to pick up. He spoke after the game and pointed out that UNM was unable to get in a rhythm in run game, so with that they had to pass the ball more.

The biggest play of the game had to be in the 4th, UNM senior safety Jake Rothschiller would get a pick and take it back 91 yards for the touchdown. It was the icing on the cake as UNM takes their season opener 38-14.

The Lobos will now remain at home as they look to get a little revenge on their in state rival, New Mexico State, on Saturday at Dreamstyle arena at 6 pm.