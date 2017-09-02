Spain: Air warning lifted for toxic cloud from Madrid fire

In this image released by 112 Comunidad de Madrid, the Madrid emergency services on Saturday Sept. 2, 2017, firefighters work at the scene of a fire which produced a toxic cloud in the south of Madrid, Spain. Spanish emergency services have warned residents in southern Madrid to remain in their homes to avoid a toxic cloud produced by a fire in a nearby industrial building. One man has been taken to hospital to treat burns, while a nearby hotel and industrial building have been evacuated. (112 Comunidad de Madrid, via AP)

MADRID (AP) — Emergency officials in Madrid have lifted their warning to residents living near an industrial fire to remain in their homes to avoid a toxic cloud.

Madrid’s emergency services said via social media on Saturday that firefighters used salt and bulldozers to put out the blaze in the Fuenlabrada neighborhood.

They said one man was taken to hospital to treat burns that covered 30 percent of his body. A nearby hotel and another industrial building were also evacuated.

The fire destroyed a truck and an unspecified amount of aluminum.

Authorities announced after a few hours that it was considered safe for local residents to leave their homes. They said the “cloud has disappeared and the air quality is back to within normal standards.”

