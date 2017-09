ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – Police are asking the public to use caution in the area of Kentucky and Eastern after someone pointed a gun at officers.

It’s unclear what lead up to the incident, near Louisiana and Gibson.

Information is limited at this time, but APD is asking people in the area to call 9-1-1 if they have an emergency and an officer will be dispatched to them.

