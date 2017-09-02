On eve of wedding, couple’s venue suddenly shuts down

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a day that takes a lot of preparation, but brings so much excitement – a wedding day. But this Saturday night, a bride and her soon-to-be husband are confused to the point of tears on the eve of their big day.

On Thursday, a couple found out “Romanza Falls,” an events center and their venue was shut down by the City.

They say they never got a call from owner and instead were forced to find a red notice on the venue’s doors.

Leah Gurule, her fiancée and their entire wedding party showed up to “Romanza Falls” near Alameda and Coors Thursday, excited for the rehearsal.

They noticed this red sign on the door and turned to one of their many event organizers.

“I questioned the lady that was there with us and she said it was all a mistake and it would be fine by the time my event came,” bride, Leah Gurule said,

As it turns out, the venue was shut down by the City of Albuquerque. Gurule called officials downtown.

“They confirmed the hall had been closed down as of Thursday, August 31st and they were going to be shut down until the end of the year or until further notice,” Gurule said.

Stunned and at a loss for what to do. Just days before tying the knot. The couple said looking back now, there were many red flags with Romanza Falls, but they were blinded by the beautiful venue and promises from the staff.

“Just constant changes in staff high turnaround and now the fact of not having a venue at all,” Gurule said.

Since January, when the couple signed a contract with Romanza Falls’ owners, Moroni Cabrera and his mother Malena, prices and the agreement kept changing.

Even after paying in full, the couple said the Cabrera’s forced them to pay more.

“We would have to up charge for things I know we weren’t up charging for other people. It just didn’t make sense to me,” a former employee said.

That former employee, who asked we do not identify her, said she was fired after questioning how the owners were treating clients.

“I feel terrible for everyone I led in the wrong direction through the months I was there and I feel terrible for the money I collected,” former employee said.

Now Gurule and her fiancée are out nearly $3,000 and a wedding while the Cabrera’s are nowhere to be found.

The couple said they were able to ask the owners face-to-face for their money back on the day of the rehearsal and that they said no. And that since then, their calls to the owners have gone unanswered.

We reached out to the Cabrera’s multiple times today. We did not hear back.