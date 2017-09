ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff”s Deputies are investigating a deadly crash at Paradise and Golf Course.

BCSO says Friday night two cars crashed head-on. One man died. His passenger was injured.

No one in the other car was hurt. Deputies are not sure how the crash happened but say alcohol was not a factor.

They have not yet released the name of the man who died.