ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local farm is offering you a chance to harvest your own fresh green chile.

Farmer’s Daughters and Big Jim Farms is hosting a pick-your-own chile event at it’s 9-acre farm near Rio Grande and Montano.

The event is also a festival, with local music, vendors, and family activities.

Organizers say it’s a rare opportunity for anyone to be a part of the chile harvest.

That event continues through Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m..