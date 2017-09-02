Local bars gearing up for more traffic thanks to college football

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – College football is in full swing and as the season kicks off and local bars are expecting some bigger crowds.

The Lobos wrapped up their first game of the season against Abilene Christian Saturday night. However, the college football spirit is ramping up across the state and some local fans have their roots in other places.

George Magana came to Spectators to cheer on the USC Trojans. He was pleasantly surprised to see his teams colors in the crowd.

“I just showed up here to the bar today and found out there’s an alumni association that was here and started with USC. That was pretty exciting,” said Magana.

Spectators expects more scenarios like this with the college football season kicking off.

“Once football starts off, it’s packed. There’s very little seating later in the afternoon especially when the season wares on,” said Geoffrey Gunderson with Spectators.

Gunderson said it’s traffic doubles during college football season.

“We actually have to bring in extra girls. Three in the front, three in the back because this place gets pretty packed. It happens pretty early. On Saturday, we open up at ten to get some of the earlier games started,” said Gunderson.

Those bigger crowds fuel the excitement during big name rivalry showdowns.

“It’s a lot of fun. Especially the back and forth cheering after each team scores. It’s a good time,” Gunderson said.

An environment “spectators” like Magana are pumped to be a part of.

“The NFL Sunday Ticket, you get the NFL Sunday Ticket, at home but for college football, a lot of the time you can’t get those games so it’s nice to be out here with a lot of people and it’s a little bit louder,” said Magana.