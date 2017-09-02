Irrigation pilot project proves to be cutting city water usage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city says it is starting to see the benefits of a pilot irrigation project installed at a West Side Albuquerque park.

It is part of a partnership with New Mexico State University researchers that began nearly a year ago with a mission to conserve water in the high-desert.

“We’re always looking for ways to save water,” explained Mark Chavez, City of Albuquerque Park Supervisor. “We thought this would be an opportunity to try what they currently use for test plots and try using it in a public application.”

The city installed a sub-surface irrigation system at Paradise Meadows Park. Water lines underground now irrigate the turf on half the park. The other side uses traditional sprinklers.

Now, the results are coming in.

“So far, we’ve seen about a 30 percent, plus or minus, water savings in using this type of system,” Chavez said.

The city says that is the news they were hoping for.

But, NMSU Professor Bernd Leinauer says over time, he expects even bigger water savings.

“We have a second study up in Santa Fe at the golf course at Las Campanas where we have T-boxes, also where we do the same sprinkler irrigation versus drip irrigation and we see about the same, between 30 and 50 percent of water savings,” he said.

The city says it is losing less water to evaporation using the underground system.

“Many of you have seen sprinklers that are running down the street, this eliminates that,” Chavez explained.

He said having the irrigation out of sight means it is saving the city money by not having to replace vandalized sprinkler heads. Every year, it spends about $70,000 on that.

Next, the city plans to test out the system at Paradise Skies Park.

“In that park we are going to be looking at the application with differentiated typography, for example slopes, around trees,” Chavez said.

It is a system that could eventually change the way Albuquerque keeps its parks green.

The city says it will take years to evaluate a difference in maintenance costs with the two systems.

It spent only a few grand on supplies plus labor costs to get the project going.