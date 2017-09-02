Inmate caught after allegedly using eyeglasses to break out of transport van

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Corrections officers chased down an inmate they say broke out of a transport bus outside of metro court in early August.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Rodney Lacy used a pair of eyeglasses to pry open his shackles, he then busted open the lock on the back of the bus.

Corrections officers chased Lacy for a short time and got him back into custody after a scuffle that injured one of the officers.

Lacy was already facing charges of aggravated assault and armed robbery from early 2017.

He’s awaiting an appearance in district court to see whether he’ll be held behind bars until trial.