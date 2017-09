ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– KRQE has learned the name of a young boy who was killed when he was hit by a car earlier this week.

APD says on Thursday night, an 8-year-old boy was struck by at least two vehicles while running across Louisiana near Trumbull.

The father of that boy tells us his name was Isaiah and provided a picture of him to us.

The family, in shock, has launched a go-fund-me page to help pay for Isaiah’s funeral expenses.

If you would like to make a donation click here.