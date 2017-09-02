Football Friday Night Week 3

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -The defending champions of Class 6A football continues to roll opponents.

The Rio Rancho Rams traveled to El Paso Friday to play Americas.

The Rams left with a 42-10 victory after getting five touchdowns and over 300 passing yards from quarterback Logan Bruere.

The Eldorado Eagles flexed their muscles in our Game of the Week.

The Eagles notched their first win with a 55-32 victory over the Volcano Vista Hawks. In Clovis football is always king. It served as a getaway Friday night after a week of tragedy due to a senseless killing that left two people dead. Football fans gathered at the game and the Wildcats did not disappoint as they turned the Carlsbad Cavemen away 34-14.

The Los Lunas Tigers are now 2-0 under their first year coach Jeremy Maupin. The former Artesia Bulldogs quarterback led the Tigers to a 54-nothing mercy rule win over the Alamogordo Tigers Friday. The Roswell Coyotes played their first home game and did not hold back on visiting Gadsden. The Coyotes beat the Panthers 41-6.

In this week’s block of the Football Show, we cover the Farminton victory over Del Norte, Portales’ win over Lovington, and Jared Chester has a look back in this week’s Thursday Night Rewind.

In the final block of Football Friday Night we take a look at the Power Poll, and how things have changed. Rio Rancho jumps up to the top spot with La Cueva also moving up to number 2 on the Poll. The Block of the week is also on tap, and then Van wraps things up with a look at the 6-man game in the metro.