FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE)– A drowning victim has been recovered at Lake Farmington.

Officials say boats and other watercraft were not allowed on the lake for some time while State Police crews searched for 31-year-old Jaime Tolbert.

Tolbert went missing Friday night while trying to retrieve a raft floating in a no-swimming area.

His body was found around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Lake Farmington has since re-opened.