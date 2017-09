A nice day is ahead to kick-off the Labor Day weekend. An area of high pressure is going to usher in drier air to begin the weekend so storms will be confined to the mountains of New Mexico. Most areas will see sunny skies today and feel warmer than normal temperatures.

The weather looks to stay quiet into Monday before a potent cold front moves into the Eastern Plains on Tuesday. This front will bring wind, cooler temps and scattered showers for the middle of the upcoming week.