Bernalillo County offers Uber discounts for Labor Day weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– If you’ve had too much to drink and need a ride this Labor Day weekend, Bernalillo County has partnered with Uber to help keep drunk drivers off the roads.

Use the code “abqlabor” on your Uber app, and the county will pay up to 10 dollars of your Uber ride to and from drinking establishments this weekend.

If the ride exceeds ten dollars in cost, you’ll have to pay the remaining balance.

You can expect this same promotion on upcoming holidays including Halloween, New Year’s Eve and even Mardi Gras.

The county put $55,000 into the program and says that money comes from liquor excise taxes.