Balloon Fiesta Park holds Harvest Wine Festival over Labor Day weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celebrate the end of 2017’s grape harvest and Labor Day weekend with wine.

The Harvest Wine Fest kicked off Saturday at Balloon Fiesta Park, continuing Sunday and Monday.

The event features 20 of the state’s wineries with samples or full bottles from each. There are also food, lawn games, art and live music from 15 local bands and musicians.

People we spoke with say it’s a great way to sample wine.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for minors and designated drivers.

Uber is also partnering up with the festival, offering a promo to first-time riders who attend and need help getting home.

Plug in the code “NMWINE17” to get $15 off.

The event runs Sunday noon to 6 p.m. and Monday noon to 4 p.m.