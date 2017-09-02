Accused serial rapist appears in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– An accused serial rapist appeared in court Saturday morning on charges stemming from a 2013 case.

On Friday, KRQE told you Eli Kronenanker was finally facing charges in a 2015 case, in which he’s accused of raping a woman he met online.

Those charges came down from Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez’s office as the new district attorney works to clear the office’s backlog.

But the felony charges Kronenanker faced Saturday are from 2013, involving outspoken victim Amanda Bryand

These new charges were filed by the Attorney General’s office.

In court Saturday, we learned the state has filed a preventative detention motion in Amanda’s case to keep Kronenanker locked up until trial.

A hearing for that should take place soon.

A similar motion, but for the 2015 case, was denied by a district court judge Friday.