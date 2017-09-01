Zozobra up bright and early Friday for 93rd burning event

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zozobra is the event that kicks off the Santa Fe Fiestas and gives thousands of people the chance to leave all the negativity behind.

Friday morning, dozens of volunteers and organizers were up early working to load Zozobra into a flatbed truck and drive him over to Fort Marcy Park.

As visitors head to the park this year they may notice some big changes.

Friday night, Old Man Gloom is expecting the biggest crowd in his 93 year history. 60,000 people will be looking to burn away their troubles.

Setting up at Fort Marcy Park is a week-long endeavor.

“It kind of reminds me of something like Santa’s workshop except the heat is a little big different,” explained Raymond Sandoval, Zozobra Event Chair.

It takes about 60 volunteers and coordinators. Community members are also lending a hand.

“It takes a lot of work because we’re taking a public park and we’re turning it into a makeshift amphitheater,” Sandoval said.

Some of that work included expanding the bridge to better link the two sides of Fort Marcy Park.

“Which is a huge expansion. The old bridge was only a 10-foot bridge,” he said.

Now, thanks in part to the Kiwanis Club, the just completed bridge is 90 feet long.

Organizers say it’ll make getting in and out of the event much quicker.

Some trees also went down increasing visibility of the burning from the other side of the bridge. Some neighbors raised concerns about it.

As the annual event nears its 100th celebration, you may notice Zozobra rocking a 1950’s look in some new threads.

“It’s a sweater we’ve been working on that ‘Father Knows Best’ that ‘Leave it to Beaver’ that kind of thing that was going on in the 1950’s,” Sandoval explained.

As thousands submit their sorrows to the 50-foot tall marionette, organizers say the message this year is unity.

“You know this has been a very difficult year for a lot of folks,” Sandoval said. “We all want to be able to come together.”

Friday morning Zozobra crew members are working to load the head of Zozobra first. He had been set up at the Santa Fe Place Mall. They will load him onto a flatbed truck to be transferred to the Fort Marcy Park.

The gates open at 3 p.m. Friday. You can find tickets here.