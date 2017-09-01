Valencia County dog shootings could be linked to cattle shootings

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – On the night of August 30, two dogs were shot in their Valencia County front yards. Unfortunately, one of those dogs died.

“He was a dog that we rescued that was homeless,” said the owner of the dog who was killed.

“Friendly,” a miniature Blue Heeler, was 2 years old. His owners came home to find him dead, lying right next to his dog house.

“I can’t believe they shot my dog for no reason,” said the owner.

The other dog, whose name is Bullseye, was shot twice. Miraculously, he survived. His owners hope he can make a full recovery.

The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shootings. Chief Deputy Gary Hall says getting a call about a dog shot is rare. However, calls of animals getting shot are becoming more common.

“We are working some cases where we have some livestock that have been shot,” said Hall.

Hall said at least five cattle were shot within the last three or four weeks. Hall believes the person who shot the cattle could be the same person who shot the two dogs.

“We hope that we can tie the livestock to this and we get two cases solved, and whoever’s doing it, we get em some time out,” said Hall.

Hall says they are currently comparing evidence from each of the scenes to see if they can make a positive connection.

Hall says if the shooter is the same person, the transition to shooting dogs is a concerning escalation.

“To have them just driving around, randomly shooting at dogs, it concerns us,” said Hall, “If they’re going to shoot at a dog, what are they going to shoot at next?”

The cattle were shot out on the East Mesa in Valencia County. Both dogs were shot in neighborhoods where neighbors share a fence.

“Now you’re shooting and you’ve got the potential of going through a building and injuring somebody,” said Hall.

Hall says they are working on a more accurate vehicle description. However, tthe owner of Bullseye told KRQE News 13 he’s positive he saw a 1970’s era blue truck.

There are posts on Facebook claiming as many as five dogs were shot on the night of August 30, but Valencia County says they only have two reports on file. The Belen Police Department and the Los Lunas Police Department did not return KRQE News 13’s calls when asked if they had reports of dogs being shot.

If you have any information, call the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office at (505) 866-2400.