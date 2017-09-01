UNM football ticket sales up from last year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- In just a little over 24 hours, thousands are expected to fill the stands at Dreamstyle Stadium as the Lobos take the field for the first time this season.

Despite a decline in attendance last year, officials say it’s looking like a number of fans in the stands will be up this year.

Athletic Department officials tell KRQE News 13 that 16,450 tickets have been sold for the Lobos first home game on Saturday.

“We are optimistic for an increase in attendance this year,” said Drew Ingraham, Associate Athletic Director for Marketing and Fan Engagement.

They say they’re crediting those numbers being up thanks to the teams winning record and a Gildan New Mexico Bowl win.

Ingraham and the rest of the staff have been working hard in the off season to try to boost ticket sales, including moving the sale of season tickets up earlier from April to February and dropped the prices by 10 percent.

Ingraham says they also sent out a survey to season ticket holders to find out how they can improve the fan experience. The feedback they received included adding more food options which Ingraham says they’ve done.

“We worked with our concessionaire Lobo Hospitality and they put together a variety of menu options that would be unique to New Mexico. In addition to bringing in Sadie’s of New Mexico, which is obviously something everyone in Albuquerque and New Mexico are familiar with, Laguna Burger, and great local options that our fans will be able to enjoy based on their feedback,” said Ingraham.

As of Thursday, 9,845 season tickets have been sold.