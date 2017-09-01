‘Tosty’ and ‘Tisty’ promote Animal Humane’s free microchip event in ABQ

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The only thing better than a Friday, is a Friday with twin adorable puppies visiting the KRQE studio in search of a fur-ever home.

“Tosty” and “Tisty” predictably melted hearts at KRQE, while making an appearance to help promote Animal Humane New Mexico’s FREE Microchip Clinic, which will be held on Saturday, September 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Viewers are invited to bring their canines and felines to Garcia Subaru North (on 6401 San Mateo Blvd. NE) to be microchipped for free. No proof of residency, income, or vaccinations required. Pets must be over 6 weeks old. Owners must be at least 18 years old and bring identification.

“Tosty” and “Tisty” are also looking for a home (hopefully together), and are available now at the Virginia Street location of AHNM.

To adopt a pet, or for more information on the free microchip clinic, visit the Animal Humane NM website.