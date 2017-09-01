The best way to travel for Zozobra? Not by car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The burden of traveling on Labor Day Weekend can be eased by the Rail Runner Express.

While the New Mexico Rail Runner Express will not be running train service on the actual Labor Day Holiday (Monday, September 4), there are a number of events people can attend using the train over the Labor Day holiday weekend. The annual Burning of Zozobra being one of the most popular. In fact, a combo ticket is being offered for both the train ride and entrance into Zozobra.

Additionally, the Mountain West Brew Fest will take place this weekend in the town of Bernalillo, and is easily accessible via the Rail Runner Express.

For more details and a weekend schedule, visit the Rail Runner website.