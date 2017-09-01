Students, parents and fans honor shooting victims before Clovis football game

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis High School students, parents and football fans took time before Friday night’s game to honor the two women killed and four others injured earlier this week after police say a teen shot up the local library.

The stands were filled with people in purple and lined with signs reading messages like, “Clovis Strong,” for Friday night’s game against Carlsbad High School.

“We are a small community but we will power through this and we are gonna be one. We’re gonna come out stronger than this,” Roman Moralez said.

“We have to give more of ourselves, be especially more giving, be aware of what’s happening in our children’s lives so that we can support them,” Steve Garcia, Clovis resident, said.

After the team ran onto the field they prayed, and then the crowd released balloons in memory of the shooting victims, followed by a moment of silence.

