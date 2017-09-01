Spaceport America asks for more money from the state

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Managers of Spaceport America are asking for more money.

According to the Sante Fe New Mexican, Spaceport is now asking for 1 million from the state’s general fund.

That is up from the $375,000 budgeted for this year.

The Spaceport is supposed to serve as the launch site for the Virgin Galatic spaceflights. Their goal is to send people into space.

So far, no one has made it. It should come as a concern to agency officials who say Spaceport should be working to become self-sufficient.

Spaceport officials say they need the money because their rent is increasing from 1 to 3 million in the coming year.