South Valley road reopens after major improvement project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular road in the South Valley is back open and looks much different.

Tower Road has been undergoing some major improvements over the last four-and-a-half months. It had to be closed during that time.

“The purpose of this project was to connect the two city portions of Tower Road on each end of the project in order to provide continuous sidewalks, bicycle and vehicle lanes,” County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada said.

The project finished a month early and about $300,000 under budget. Changes include bike lanes, storm drains and curb and gutter.

 

