Skyrocketing gas prices don’t deter drivers from filling up

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Albuquerque drivers are feeling the pain at the pump.

“Last time I filled up, it was like $2.29. Now it’s like $2.34,” driver Kashif Mall said.

“I think they went up from 22 (cents) to 25 in a day’s time,” driver O.D. West added.

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, a quarter of the nation’s refinery capacity has been shut down. While drivers are not seeing gas shortages in New Mexico, almost everyone will feel the affects in their wallet.

“I don’t see how we can avoid it,” driver Nick Abdallah said. “You know, I think it’s the one thing we do. We can’t be there to pitch in to help people that way (in Houston) so we have to pay the price for other things.”

“With what those people are dealing with, a few additional cents to me means absolutely nothing,” said Shannon White of Albuquerque.

AAA said $2.52 a gallon,the national average for gas, is the highest it’s been this year. That’s up seven cents since Thursday and a jump of 17 cents in the past week.

New Mexicans are getting a break at $2.38 a gallon, but prices are going up at just about the same rate as the rest of the country.

“It makes it harder for all of us. And it’s not just about going on vacation. It’s spiking gas prices when people need to fill up,” driver Katherine Cordova said. “I’m always having to watch my pennies and I’m always having to watch gas prices.”

Some locals said they have a solution to beat the skyrocketing prices.

“All you gotta do is stay home!” West said.

