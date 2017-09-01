September 1st Morning Rush: Child killed after 2 car crash, police search for driver involved

1. Albuquerque Police are looking for the driver of a red Dodge Durango believed to be involved in a pedestrian crash that left an 8-year-old boy dead. Police say around 9 p.m. Thursday night the boy ran in the road near the intersection of Louisiana and Trumbull. APD says the boy was hit by two cars. Police say the driver of the first car stopped and was evaluated. Police determined alcohol was not a factor. The driver of the second vehicle didn’t stop. Witnesses gave police the description of the red Dodge Durango.

2. The confirmed death toll attributed to Harvey is now 37. Another dam released more water, flooding Beaumont even more. Some more areas in south eastern Texas could experience more flood waters in communities already ravaged by the storm which means more rescues are expected.

3. A quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s under a mostly clear sky.

4. Two of the four victims of the Clovis library shooting are waking up at home.Trauma surgeons at the Lubbock hospital gave updates on the conditions of Noah and Alexis Molina, Jessica Thron and Howard Jones. Alexis Molina’s injuries were the most significant. Doctors say she was shot at least three times. Police are not saying which two victims were released from the hospital for safety reasons.

5.The lobos first game of the season is Saturday. Officials say it’s looking like the number of fans in the stands will be up this year. About 16,450 tickets have been sold so far. Dreamstyle Remodeling, the new naming right’s owner says they’re listening to fans and will now offer New Mexican food options like Sadie’s and Laguna Burger. There will also be a happy hour before the game.

Morning’s Top Stories