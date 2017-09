ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman who was saved after suffering a heart attack got to meet her rescuers.

Denise Dwyer called 911 when she started having trouble breathing. She was still on the phone when she became unresponsive.

EMTs from the Roswell Fire Department and Superior Ambulance got her taken care of and transported quickly to the hospital.

Dwyer has since recovered and wanted to meet those who saved her, and Thursday, she did.