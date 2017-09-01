Officer recognized for delivering groceries to Albuquerque mother

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Police officer was named Friday’s Hero for helping a mother and child in need.

A year ago, Officer Ladio Canales saw a woman and her children on a street panhandling. Officer Canales bought the family a meal at a nearby restaurant.

Learning she was having trouble making ends meet, Canales then delivered groceries to her.

“Our chief always talks about a servant’s heart, and he truly does have a servant’s heart. And he’s a true professional, he’s the kind that takes care of our community and goes out of his way to take care of our community,”

In June, Officer Canales was awarded the Bill Daniels True Blue Award. The award honors officer for outstanding service in New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming.

