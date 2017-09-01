9th person from aggressive Christianity group arrested

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Another leader of an aggressive Christianity group has been arrested.

Court records show James Green was arrested Wednesday on kidnapping, child abuse and tampering with evidence charges. He is the ninth person arrested from the compound last month south of Gallup in connection with allegations of widespread child abuse and child sexual abuse.

His wife Deborah Green also faces kidnapping and child sexual abuse charges.

James Green previously denied involvement and bashed the alleged victim.

“She’s lying. She’s a liar. She didn’t get me, now she’s after them,” Green said.

The Cibola County Sheriff’s Office says 11 children who lived at the compound are being cared for by the state.

