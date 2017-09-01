New Mexico State University receives approval for new dorm

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University’s Board of Regents has approved plans for a new $21.5 million residence hall for freshman students.

Las Cruces Sun-News reports the Board of Regents approved plans for the three-story residence hall on Wednesday. The university will need additional approvals from the Higher Education Department and the State Board of Finance before it can move forward.

The plans for the 300-bed facility come as university has begun requiring its freshman students live on campus for their first year at the institution. University Architect Heather Watenpaugh says the new dorm is part of the university’s goal to improve student retention rates.

The university hopes to break ground on the new dorm by June 2018.