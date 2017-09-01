The holiday weekend will be relatively quiet weather wise. The chance for spot storms will hold over the mountains and northeast. Meanwhile, here in the Albuquerque area we will see partly sunny skies and highs right around 90°. Fall will make its first appearance across the area early next week with a strong cold front and a better chance of showers.
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast x
Latest Galleries
-
WisePies Arena Naming Rights Agreement
-
Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair
-
Roswell Murder Investigation
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event