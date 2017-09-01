Local woman gears up to help rescue animals in wake of Harvey

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The worst of Harvey might be over, but communities across southeast Texas are still reeling from floodwaters and wind damage. Now, a local woman is on a mission to get down there and help the furriest of victims.

Lisa Berry, owner of training and boarding facility Custom K9 Performance in Jarales, says she feels compelled to do her part and help the dogs, cats, gerbils, livestock and all other animals affected by Harvey. She just needs a little help getting on the road.

The images out of Texas, especially in the Houston area, are heart-rending. People and animals wading through deep flooding, seeking safety. In one notable instance, a dog was found agitated and shivering atop a car surrounded by water up to its roof. Rescuers tried to help the pup, but give up when he barked viciously at them. The dog, thankfully, was later rescued by another group.

Berry saw that video and says it stood out to her.

“That poor animal was so scared and surrounded by water. And they don’t understand what’s going on,” she said. “Those are the things I hope I can help with — being a trainer, working with animal behavior. Those sort of things don’t really scare me, so where somebody wouldn’t be able to handle a dog like that, I could go in there and help transport him.”

Berry is gearing up to head to Texas to help rescue animals in the flooded and damaged areas. She’s partnered with local businesses, like Wild PetFood Plus on Menaul near Carlisle, to collect medical vet supplies, food, blankets, bowls and collapsible cages before departing by at least Wednesday of next week.

“I even got a donation of some gerbil cages, so, if we run across anything small and fuzzy, they can come, too,” she said.

Her biggest challenge, however, is gas money.

“We would like to reach $3,000 if possible, that will allow us to take two vehicles down there and be able to get the supplies where they need to go and do several runs before we come back,” Berry said. One of those vehicles will have a trailer for transporting equipment or even livestock.

It’s a big goal, but Berry says she can’t sit idly by. She needs to get down there and do her part of help in the midst of devastation.

“Just to try to put myself in their shoes and try to imagine what it would be like, it really is unimaginable,” she said.

To donate, Berry says PayPal is best, because sites like GoFundMe take quite a while to send a check. To donate to Berry via PayPal, use the email customk9performance@gmail.com. Berry can also be reached at (505) 203-9586 for more information.

Both supplies and monetary donations can be dropped off at Wild PetFood Plus, as well. The owner of the shops says he plans to match up to $1,000 in however much money is donated to Berry for gas. Also, if you purchase something for donation from Wild PetFood Plus, the owner says there will be a 50 percent discount.